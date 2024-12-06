Heels Say They Must 'Buy In'

CHAPEL HILL – Athletes and coaches are known for speaking in canned quotes, cliches, and generalizations.

But when multiple players on a team collectively say they must “buy in,” they should be taken literally. That comes from a different place than “we need to play harder” or “they wanted it more.”

Buying in comes from deep within the pits of their souls and recesses of their minds. It’s not a gray area issue; a player and team are either bought in or they aren’t.

And for the last week-plus, North Carolina has not only appeared as if the Tar Heels weren’t bought in, but they are saying it, too. Three losses in a row, a series of terrible first halves and massive deficits opened the door to some real talk following a 94-79 loss at home to Alabama on Wednesday night.

“It starts with myself and also starts with the team,” veteran guard RJ Davis said. “We all have to buy in. It can’t be one guy and the rest not follow along. It kind of has to be like a domino effect. We all just really have to buy in.”

What exactly does buying in mean?

It could be a few things. Typically, it reflects whether or not a team is taking their coaches’ message or mandate and applying it on the field or court. It could also reflect how they feel about one another. Lacking trust comes to mind, and it would explain a lot about how the Tar Heels have played on offense, but not defense.

That’s a different animal, and it's the most perplexing because it’s all about want; wanting to buy into the little and dirty things.

“It’s really just two things for me, the energy and effort on the defensive,” junior forward Ven-Allen Lubin said.