CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina will close out the regular season against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time since its memorable win in Coach K’s final home game in 2022.

That season, the Blue Devils earned the outright ACC title, and they will have a chance to earn a share on Saturday, when the Tar Heels make the eight-mile trek to Durham.

Seventh-ranked UNC (24-6, 16-3 ACC) currently holds a one-game lead in the league and has clinched at least a share of the title. But a win for No. 9 Duke (24-6, 15-4 ACC) would put it tied atop the standings as the regular season concludes.

The Blue Devils enter its Senior Night winners of eight of its last nine games, and have won six consecutive games on its home floor. Duke is playing its best basketball of the season, the Tar Heels are saying, and a big reason for that elevated play is its backcourt.

“The guard play has been really good for them,” UNC guard RJ Davis said Thursday in a press conference at the Smith Center. “Obviously, we know Filipowski is really good the way he does, but I feel like from (Jeremy) Roach to (Jared) McCain and (Tyrese) Proctor, they really have done a good job of controlling the game and stepping up when needed.”

The trio is averaging 38.1 points per game this season with Roach and McCain establishing themselves as one of the best backcourts in the ACC down the stretch.

Roach paces the backcourt, scoring 14.3 points per game on 49.3 percent shooting, including a career-high 44 percent conversion rate from three-point range, the highest in the ACC.

McCain, whose recent surge includes a season-high 35-point outing in a win at Florida State on Feb. 17, has cemented himself as the ACC Freshman of the Year favorite, averaging 13.4 points and 4.9 rebounds.

He joins Roach as one of three Blue Devils to shoot 40 percent or better from three at 40.6 percent, helping Duke rank first in the league from beyond the arc at 38 percent.