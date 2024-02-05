Although North Carolina lost a game last week, the Tar Heels remained at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the third consecutive week.

UNC fell,74-73, at Georgia Tech last Tuesday night, but the Tar Heels rebounded to beat then-No. 7 Duke, 93-84, on Saturday night in Chapel Hill.

Carolina has now lost just once in its last 12 contests dating back to December 16, when the Heels lost to Kentucky by four points in Atlanta. UNC is 18-4 overall and 10-1 in the ACC.

RJ Davis led the Heels with 45 points last week, with 28 coming in the loss to the Yellow Jackets. He had 17 points and five assist against the Blue Devils. But for just the fifth time this season, someone else led Carolina in scoring Saturday, as Armando Bacot went for 25 points and Harrison Ingram had 21. Bacot also grabbed 10 rebounds and Ingram had 13.

Bacot said following the win over Duke the Tar Heels are exactly where they are supposed to be at this juncture of the season, and are trending in the right direction.

“Definitely,” he said. “I thought people thought after we lost to Georgia Tech that we were slipping a little bit and wouldn’t be able to lock in and prepare for this next game. But that shows the maturity of this team.”

Connecticut remained No. 1 with Purdue second.

This week, UNC hosts Clemson (14-7,4-6 ACC) on Tuesday night, and visits Miami (15-7, 6-5) on Saturday afternoon.

AP Top 25