CHAPEL HILL – Kendre’ Harrison is one of the more intriguing prospects in the class of 2026, and was also participated in the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Sunday at the Koman Practice Complex at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-7 and 237 pounds, the Reidsville (NC) High School standout is a highly touted tight end on the football field and talented basketball player on the gridiron. UNC has extended an offer for football, and Sunday, he excelled at Carolina’s annual showcase event.