News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 10:46:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Holiday Invitational: Catching Up With Puff Johnson

THI caught up with class of 2020 signee Puff Johnson on Friday at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.
THI caught up with class of 2020 signee Puff Johnson on Friday at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. (Clint Jackson, THI)
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
@clintjackson1
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

RALEIGH — North Carolina commitment Puff Johnson and his high school are taking part in the always-competitive The John Wall Holiday Invitational this week.The 6-foot-7 wing forward played well in ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}