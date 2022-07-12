Hoops Mandates: Still Block Out The Noise And Push Harder

CHAPEL HILL – Winning 29 games, spoiling Duke’s last home game for Mike Krzyzewski, beating him in his last game ever, and reaching the national championship are nice, but Hubert Davis has no interest in his program resting on its laurels.

North Carolina turned a wobbly season of inconsistency filled with questions about the program’s future into a memorable and dramatic run this past spring that nearly notched the Tar Heels their seventh NCAA title.

But other than the confidence and experienced gained, none of that means anything moving forward. It was just a run, and it has zilch to do with what Carolina does in the 2022-23 season, one in which it very likely will start out as the top-ranked club in the nation.

Returning four starters while brining in honorable mention All-Big Ten forward Pete Nance from Northwestern, along with some Tar Heel subs, justifies Carolina's perch as the coming season nears.

With that, the Heels are light years ahead of this time a year ago, however, but don’t expect Carolina's head coach to pull back in his daily push.

“No. No. No,” Davis replied, rather emphatically, when asked that very question recently at the Smith Center.

Letting up isn’t a thing in Chapel Hill, and another constant will be to once again disregard sentiments on social media, around campus, and from the credentialed media.

“One of the things that I told them last year was to block out the noise,” Davis said. “I felt it was the negative noise. Whether it’s from the phone, the family, and the friends. And that’s something I felt that our team did a much better job of turning it off or turning it down last year.”