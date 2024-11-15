How It Happened: Heels Cruise Past American 107-55

(Photo by USA Today)

CHAPEL HILL – It took a while, but North Carolina hit into a very high gear in pulling away from American, 107-55, on Friday night at the Smith Center. The tenth-ranked Tar Heels led by just 43-34 at halftime, but multiple big runs and a parade of transition baskets, dunks, and finally made 3-pointers gave them a huge lead. Carolina outscored American 64-21 in the second half. Five Tar Heels scored in double figures paced by Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington with 18 each. RJ Davis and Seth Trimble had 13 apiece with Cade Tyson totaling 11. UNC improved to 2-1 on the season while the Eagles dropped to 1-3.



TV TO – American 10, UNC 9 with 15:54 left in the half UNC 3-4 FGs (3-4 from 3) AU 4-6 FGs (2-3 from 3) Rebs – 2-2 TOs – 2-2 Pts off TOs – UNC 2-0 Notes: Heels not sharp defensively at all allowing the Eagles only open looks. UNC guards driving hard to the basket; drew a couple of fouls.

TV TO – American 18, UNC 13 with 11:48 left in the half AU 8-4 in that segment UNC 5-7 FGs (0-1 from 3) AU 7-13 FGs (4-6 from 3) *Note: AU has attempted 6 more shots Rebs – UNC 5-4 UNC 1 assist & 5 TOs Pts in paint – UNC 10-2 Davis – 1-1 FG – 1 charge *UNC 2 charges already Notes: More poor defense by the Heela and they appear to lack energy. Two charging fouls on UNC already.

TV TO – UNC 27, American 24 with 7:53 left in the half UNC 14-6 in that segment UNC 9-11 FGs (0-1 from 3) AU 10-17 FGs (4-7 from 3) Rebs – UNC 6-4 (OR 1-0 AU) Assists – AU 4-3 TOs – 6-6 Pts off TOs – UNC 10-4 Pts in paint – UNC 18-6 Steals – UNC 4-1 Notes: UNC’s energy picked up in this segment, which included the Heels turning three steals into six points. Two of the steals came at midcourt and were by Elliot Cadeau, who has three already on the night as well as 11 points and 3 assists.

TV TO – UNC 37, American 29 with 3:19 left in the half UNC 10-5 in that segment UNC 12-21 FGs (0-5 from 3) AU 12-23 FGs (5-11 from 3) Rebs – UNC 15-8 (5-1 OR) 2nd chance pts – UNC 2-0 Fast break pts – UNC 14-0 Notes: UNC’s defensive pressure on the ball continued as the Heels methodically extended their lead and did so without hitting 3-pointers. RJ Davis is 0-for-3 at this point in the game and 4-for-21 on the season.

Final Segment: UNC 6-5 in that segment

Notes: Cadeau kept driving and scoring finishing the half with 15 points, plus he had 4 assists, and 4 steals, though the stat sheet credited him with just 3. Interesting that UNC did not hit a 3-pointer in the first half.

(Photo by THI)

TV TO – UNC 52, American 40 with 15:16 left This half… UNC 4-9 FGs (0-3 from 3) AU 2-9 FGs (0-4 from 3) Game… UNC 18-35 FGs (0-9 from 3) AU 16-36 FGs (6-18 from 3) Rebs – UNC 24-15 (7-4 OR) 2nd chance pts – AU 6-4 Fast break pts – UNC 16-0 Notes: RJ is now 0-for-5 from 3 for the game and 4-for-23 this season. Heels got two buckets from Washington in the first 90 seconds of the half.

TV TO – UNC 64, American 45 with 11:25 left UNC 21-39 FGs (2-12 from 3) AU 17-42 FGs (7-21 from 3) Rebs – UNC 28-17 (7-5 OR) Pts in paint – UNC 36-12 Steals – UNC 6-2 Blocks – UNC 3-1 Fast break pts – UNC 16-0 TOs – AU 10-8 Pts off TOs – UNC 16-4 Notes: At the 12:43 mark, Cade Tyson his UNC’s first three of the game after missing its first ten, and it was a huge basket for a player who needed it big time. And 40 seconds later, Trimble hit a three from the same spot for a 19-point lead.

TV TO – UNC 81, American 49 with 7:53 left UNC 27-46 FGs (3-14 from 3) AU 18-47 FGs (7-24 from 3) Rebs – UNC 32-19 Pts off TOs – UNC 20-4 Fast break pts – UCN 20-0 Notes: UNC had a 15-3 run loading up on dunks and threes. Heels scorching AU in transition. UNC with 58 points in the last 20:54 of game action. Tyson hit another three.

TV TO – UNC 94, American 51 with 3:45 left Notes: Tyson hit his third three of the night and has 11 points. Trimble got going and is in double figures, and Cadeau and Davis each hit threes 28 seconds apart. It was Davis’ first make of the night and made him 5-for-24 on the season. He missed a minute later.

Final Segment: Notes: Tar Heels continued pouring it on over the final few minutes with reserves getting some production. Carolina outscored AU 64-21 in the second half.