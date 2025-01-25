How It Happened: Tar Heels 102, Eagles 96 in Overtime

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina came close to hitting a new low point on its basketball season Saturday, as the heavily favored Tar Heels needed a pair of defensive stops inside the final seconds just to send their game with Boston College into overtime.
Then, UNC pulled away in overtime for a 102-96 win over the Eagles on Saturday at the Smith Center.
After Seth Trimble hit a pair of free throws with 18.6 seconds left cutting the margin to two points, UNC stopped BC on an inbound play. First, Drake Powell deflected the ball forcing the officials to look at the monitor to review. BC retained possession.
UNC then forced a turnover anyway leading to a game-tying layup by Trimble with 13.2 seconds left.
BC ran the clock down to 4.4 before calling a timeout. With two fouls to give, Elliot Cadeau was whistled for one with 3.2 seconds left. The Heels then defended an inbound in front of Boston College’s bench knocking it out of bounds off an Eagles player gaining possession with 1.2 left.
A 3-point attempt by RJ Davis was off as time expired sending the game to overtime.
In overtime, Carolina UNC converted all four field goal attempts and BC missed its last three for the final score.
Davis led UNC with 22 points followed by 19 from Ian Jackson, 18 each from Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington, and 13 by Elliot Cadeau. Trimble also added a career-high 12 rebounds.
UNC improved to 13-8 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. BC dropped to 9-11 and 1-8.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – UNC 9, BC 8 with 15:42 left in the half
UNC 4-6 FGs (1-2 from 3)
BC 4-10 FGs (0-2 from 3)
Rebs – BC 5-3 (3-0 OR)
2nd chance pts – BC 2-0
*Trimble and Lubin started in place of Powell and Washington
*UNC’s starting lineup is 6-0, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4, and 6-8
TV TO – UNC 17, BC 13 with 11:45 left in the half
That segment: UNC 8-5
UNC 8-13 FGs (1-2 from 3)
BC 5-12 FGs (0-2 from 3)
Rebs – BC 8-6 (3-1 OR)
Pts in paint – UNC 14-10
Fast break pts 0 UNC 4-2
Bench pts – UNC 6-0
*Powell 2 PFs
*JWash 6 pts & 2 rebs
*RJ 5 pts & 2 assists
Notes: The Heels have allowed a few clean drives by the Eagles, twice resulting in points. One of Washington’s buckets was a put back of his own miss.
TV TO – UNC 37, BC 37 with 3:54 left in the half
That segment: BC 7-6
*BC had a 22-9 run after UNC led by 9
*Eagles were 8-for-9 shooting in the run
*UNC is shooting 66.7% yet is tied
*BC with 4 direct drives to the rim for a layup in halfcourt offense so far
*BC was 1-for-6 to start the game and is 12-for-17 since
Last Segment:
*UNC 9-8
Powell had a monster slam over a BC defender that got the crowd going, but the Heels simply couldn’t get stops.
2nd Half
TV TO – BC 53, UNC 50 with 16:15 left
That segment: BC 8-4
This half…
UNC 0-5 FGs (0-2 from 3)
BC 3-6 FGs (2-3 from 3)
Game…
Rebs – UNC 20-15 (8-4 OR)
Pts in paint – UNC 32-24
TV TO – BC 64, UNC 63 with 10:33 left
That segment: UNC 13-11
This half…
UNC 5-15 FGs (1-4 from 3)
BC 7-15 FGs (3-4 from 3)
Game…
UNC 23-46 FGs (3-10 from 3)
BC 23-44 FGs (8-13 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 26-19 (10-5 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 9-4
*BC 4 fouls: Venning, Hastings
*UNC 4 fouls: Lubin
Notes: Ty Claude went into the game after Ven-Allen Lubin picked up his 4th foul with 14:13 left. Jackson checked in at 15:11 – last was in the game at 6:02 of the first half.
TV TO – UNC 72, BC 70 with 7:17 left
That segment: UNC 9-6
*BC led by as much as 5 at 62-57 with 13:33 left
*BC led 64-61, and since UNC has outscored the Eagles 11-6
*UNC has made 4 of its last 5 shots
*BC has missed 3 of its last 4 shots
*Ian Jackson 12 points in the last 6 mins
TV TO – BC 82, UNC 80 with 3:25 left
That segment: BC 12-8
*BC has made 5 of its last 6 shots
*BC currently at 60% from 3 (12-20) its season-high %
*Hand and Brown 20 points each for BC
*BC shot 55.2% in first half / 53.8% this half
*UNC shooting 44.0% this half
*Jackson 18 points, 14 this half
Last Segment:
UNC stopped BC with opportunities to inbound the ball. First, it got a 5-second call on an inbound along its own baseline. UNC scored to tie the game on a layup by Trimble with 13.2 seconds left. Cadeau fouled after the next inbound, as the Heels had fouls to give. Then the Heels forced the ball off a BC player out of bounds. RJ Davis missed a three at the buzzer.
Overtime
In Overtime, UNC outscored BC 13-7. Trimble scored on a drive off the glass, a 3 from Davis, two frere throws by Davis, a slam by Lubin, and more free throws from Davis.