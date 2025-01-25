How It Happened: Tar Heels 102, Eagles 96 in Overtime

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina came close to hitting a new low point on its basketball season Saturday, as the heavily favored Tar Heels needed a pair of defensive stops inside the final seconds just to send their game with Boston College into overtime.

Then, UNC pulled away in overtime for a 102-96 win over the Eagles on Saturday at the Smith Center.

After Seth Trimble hit a pair of free throws with 18.6 seconds left cutting the margin to two points, UNC stopped BC on an inbound play. First, Drake Powell deflected the ball forcing the officials to look at the monitor to review. BC retained possession.

UNC then forced a turnover anyway leading to a game-tying layup by Trimble with 13.2 seconds left.

BC ran the clock down to 4.4 before calling a timeout. With two fouls to give, Elliot Cadeau was whistled for one with 3.2 seconds left. The Heels then defended an inbound in front of Boston College’s bench knocking it out of bounds off an Eagles player gaining possession with 1.2 left.

A 3-point attempt by RJ Davis was off as time expired sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, Carolina UNC converted all four field goal attempts and BC missed its last three for the final score.

Davis led UNC with 22 points followed by 19 from Ian Jackson, 18 each from Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington, and 13 by Elliot Cadeau. Trimble also added a career-high 12 rebounds.

UNC improved to 13-8 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. BC dropped to 9-11 and 1-8.

Here is How It Happened: