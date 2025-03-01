How It Happened: Tar Heels 92, Hurricanes 73

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina extended its win streak to five games Saturday with a 92-73 victory over Miami at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels methodically built a double-digit lead in the first half, and after the Hurricanes cut the margin to four points, UNC closed the first half on a 12-2 run taking a 46-31 lead into the locker room.

With Miami now 6-23 on the season, this was a Quad 4 game. So the Heels needed a lopsided margin to help their NET, which will take a hit for playing a Q4 opponent. They probably didn’t achieve what was needed, yet still got the win nonetheless.

UNC outrebounded the Hurricanes 38-26, their fourth consecutive game grabbing 10 or more rebounds than its opponents. It’s also Carolina’s fourth consecutive double-digit win, including third straight at home. UNC's average margin of victory in its last four games is 17.3 points.

Six Tar Heels scored in double figures for the second consecutive game led by Ven-Allen Lubin's 19 points followed by Drake Powell with 16 points, RJ Davis 13, 11 each for Jae’Lyn Withers and Ian Jackson, and 10 for Seth Trimble.

Carolina entered the game No. 45 in the NET and the Canes No. 222.

UNC improved to 19-11 overall and 12-6 in the ACC. Miami dropped to 6-23 and 2-16.

Here is How It Happened: