How It Happened: Tar Heels 92, Hurricanes 73

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina extended its win streak to five games Saturday with a 92-73 victory over Miami at the Smith Center.
The Tar Heels methodically built a double-digit lead in the first half, and after the Hurricanes cut the margin to four points, UNC closed the first half on a 12-2 run taking a 46-31 lead into the locker room.
With Miami now 6-23 on the season, this was a Quad 4 game. So the Heels needed a lopsided margin to help their NET, which will take a hit for playing a Q4 opponent. They probably didn’t achieve what was needed, yet still got the win nonetheless.
UNC outrebounded the Hurricanes 38-26, their fourth consecutive game grabbing 10 or more rebounds than its opponents. It’s also Carolina’s fourth consecutive double-digit win, including third straight at home. UNC's average margin of victory in its last four games is 17.3 points.
Six Tar Heels scored in double figures for the second consecutive game led by Ven-Allen Lubin's 19 points followed by Drake Powell with 16 points, RJ Davis 13, 11 each for Jae’Lyn Withers and Ian Jackson, and 10 for Seth Trimble.
Carolina entered the game No. 45 in the NET and the Canes No. 222.
UNC improved to 19-11 overall and 12-6 in the ACC. Miami dropped to 6-23 and 2-16.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – UNC 10, Miami 6 with 15:52 left in the half
UNC 4-6 FGs (2-3 from 3)
Miami 2-5 FGs (2-5 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 4-1 (2-1 OR)
2nd chance pts – Miami 3-2
4 of UNC’s 5 starters have scored
Notes: Withers converted his first 3-point attempt for the fourth time in the last five games and the one he didn’t he made his second perimeter attempt.
TV TO – UNC 21, Miami 15 with 11:26 left in the half
That segment: UNC 10-9
UNC 8-12 FGs (3-6 from 3)
Miami 6-12 FGs (3-8 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 7-3 (3-2 OR)
2nd chance pts – Miami 5-4
Assists – UNC 5-3
TOs – Miami 3-2
Pts off TOs – UNC 7-2
Pts in paint – UNC 10-4
*All 8 Tar Heels to appear thus far have scored
*JWit hit his first 3 attempt for the 4th time in last 5 games
Notes: Tar Heels have been a little too cute with a few plays and should defend better than they have. What is the respect level for the Hurricanes? We should find out in these next few segments.
TV TO – UNC 31, Miami 27 with 7:15 left in the half
That segment: Miami 12-10
UNC 12-20 FGs (4-7 from 3)
Miami 11-20 FGs (5-12 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 11-6 (4-2 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 6-5
Miami 16 points in last 5:33
Notes: After Miami 3 made it 31-27, Hubert Davis called timeout, stormed onto the court letting the team have it. That continued during the timeout. Davis wiped his face and head a ton but kept yelling at them for the full timeout. He worked up a sweat.
TV TO – UNC 40, Miami 29 with 3:08 left in the half
That segment: UNC 9-2
UNC 14-26 FGs (6-10 from 3)
Miami 12-25 FGs (5-14 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 16-8 (5-2 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 9-5
Pts in paint – UNC 16-8
Bench pts – Miami 17-12
UNC has scored on 17 of 27 possessions (63%)
Miami has scored on 12 of 26 possessions (46.2%)
Last Segment:
*UNC 6-2
---Heels closed the half on a 12-2 run
---All 9 Heels that played in the first half scored with Cade Tyson’s free throw making him the ninth one
---UNC was whistled for only 1 foul in the first half
---Miami fouled 7 times
2nd Half
TV TO – UNC 58, Miami 39 with 14:43 left
That segment: UNC 12-8
This half…
UNC 6-7 FGs (0-1 from 3)
Miami 4-10 FGs (0-2 from 3)
Game…
UNC 22-38 FGs (7-13 from 3)
Miami 17-41 FGs (5-19 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 25-14 (6-5 OR)
Fast break pts – 6-6
Assists – UNC 15-7
TOs – Miami 8-7
Pts off TOs – UNC 13-6
*Lubin has UNC’s last 8 points and 10 of its 12 points this half
TV TO – UNC 65, Miami 46 with 11:48 left
That segment: 7-7
UNC 24-41 FGs (8-15 from 3)
Miami 20-47 FGs (5-19 from 3)
Rebs 0 UNC 27-17 (6-6 OR)
2nd chance pts – Miami 11-10
Pts in paint – UNC 32-22
Blocks – Miami 5-2
Steals – Miami 6-1
Lubin 15 pts., RJ 10, Withers 9, Trimble 8, Jackson 7, Powell 7, Cadeau 6
TV TO – UNC 71, Miami 55 with 7:35 left
That segment: Miami 9-6
UNC 26-44 FGs (8-15 from 3)
Miami 23-54 FGs (6-23 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 30-20 (7-6 OR Miami)
2nd chance pts – Miami 13-10
Pts in paint – UNC 36-24
Fast break pts – Miami 9-8
Steals – Miami 8-1
Blocks – Miami 5-2
UNC is 10-for-13 from the floor this half
TV TO – UNC 80, Miami 66 with 3:23 left
That segment:
*Miami 11-9
Last Segment:
*UNC 12-11