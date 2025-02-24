How It Happened: Tar Heels Control Seminoles 96-85

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Make that four straight wins for North Carolina, and this one was against a solid team and on the road, as the Tar Heels handled Florida State, 96-85, on Monday night at the Tucker Center.
The Tar Heels used big runs in each half to build enough of a cushion enabling them to fend off every FSU push. A 21-9 run in the first half and a 12-4 one right after the intermission, dimming the energy Florida State tried to flex.
Six Tar Heels scored in double figures led by RJ Davis with 20 points. Seth Trimble added 17 points while Jae’Lyn Withers had 11 and Elliot Cadeau, Ven-Allen Lubin, and Jalen Washington each had 10.
Cadeau finished with 7 assists, Davis had 5, and Lubin grabbed 7 rebounds.
Carolina improved to 18-11 overall and 11-6 in the ACC. FSU dropped to 16-12 and 7-10.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – UNC 9, FSU 8 with15:48 left in the half
UNC 4-6 FGs (1-2 from 3)
FSU 2-5 FGs (1-2 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 3-2
Assists – UNC 2-1
Withers another 3 – he had 9 in the last 3 games coming in
RJ no shots yet
Notes: The building was about 60% full (if that) at the start. The energy is okay, and that could impact the Noles. Heels appear to have the right bounce so far.
TV TO – UNC 19, FSU 19 with 10:52 left in the half
That segment: FSU 11-10
UNC 7-10 FGs (204 from 3)
FSU 6-11 FGs (2-4 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 4-3 (no ORs)
Pts in paint – UCN 10-4
Fast break pts – UNC 2-0
Assists – UNC 4-3
---Cadeau & RJ 2 each
TOs – UNC 2-1
Pts off TOs – FSU 3-0
Bench pts – UNC 7-4
RJ not FG attempts
Trimble 5 pts – only Heel with more than 3 pts
Notes: FSU is getting mostly wide open looks. UNC shooting well early for the third straight game.
TV TO – FSU 30, UNC 26 with 7:07 left in the half
That segment: FSU 11-7
UNC 11-19 FGs (3-10 from 3)
FSU 11-16 FGs (3-5 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 7-5 (3-0 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 4-0
*FSU has hit 9 of its last 10 shots
*UNC has missed 6 of its last 10
*FSU scored 22 points in 6 minutes
Notes: UNC turned the ball over on an inbound that led to FSU points. UNC went zone and FSU hit a 3 and then got a layup in both of those possessions. RJ still has no FG attempts.
TV TO – UNC 39, FSU 36 with 3:53 left in the half
That segment: UNC 13-6
UNC 14-26 FGs (5-15 from 3)
FSU 113-20 FGs (3-6 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 13-6 (6-0)
2nd chance pts – UNC 12-0
*UNC allowed UVA 5 rebounds in the first half on Saturday, FSU with 6 with 3:53 left in the half
*RJ 1 FG yet UNC leads
*9 Tar Heels have scored
*UNC has scored on 17 of 26 possessions (65.4%)
Last Segment:
*UNC 10-7
The Tar Heels closed the half getting quality minutes from Cade Tyson as an example of everyone chipping in when their name was called.
2nd Half
TV TO – UNC 63, FSU 49 with 15:50 left
That segment: UNC 14-6
This half…
UNC 5-7 FGs (2-3 from 3)
FSU 1-4 FGs (0-1 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 5-1
Game…
UNC 22-7 on the glass
UNC 16-0 in 2nd chance points
Notes: The Heels have been dominant to open the half surpassing FSU’s physicality and clearly energy.
TV TO – UNC 68, FSU 62 with 11:37 left
That segment: FSU 13-5
This half…
UNC 7-11 FGs (2-4 from 3)
FSU 4-10 FGs (1-4 from 3)
Rebs – FSU 6-5
Game…
UNC 24-42 FGs (7-20 from 3)
FSU 19-34 FGs (5-12 from 3)
UNC 13-15 FTs
FSU 19-23 FTs
UNC 15 fouls / FSU 16 fouls
*FSU on 9-1 run
TV TO – UNC 79, FSU 71 with 7:37 left
That segment: UNC 11-9
UNC 27-47 FGs (9-23 from 3)
FSU 22-40 FGs (6-14 from 3)’Rebs – UNC 26-17 (9-4 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 16-6
Pts in paint – UNC 34-22
Fast break pts – UNC 8-3
FSU 10 pts off 6 UNC TOs
RJ 15 pts, Withers 11, 10 each for Trimble and Washington
Cadeau 7 assists, RJ 5 assists
Lubin & JWash 4 fouls each
TV TO – UNC 87, FSU 77 with 3:07 left
That segment: UNC 8-6
*Tyson 14 mins: 6 points (3-5 FG), 4 rebs
*UNC over 50% from the floor in both halves
UNC 30-19 on the glass
Last Segment:
*UNC 9-8
The Tar Heels closed it out by responding to everything FSU did in trying to make a push. UNC hit four free throws over the final 56 seconds.