How It Happened: Tar Heels Control Seminoles 96-85

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Make that four straight wins for North Carolina, and this one was against a solid team and on the road, as the Tar Heels handled Florida State, 96-85, on Monday night at the Tucker Center.

The Tar Heels used big runs in each half to build enough of a cushion enabling them to fend off every FSU push. A 21-9 run in the first half and a 12-4 one right after the intermission, dimming the energy Florida State tried to flex.

Six Tar Heels scored in double figures led by RJ Davis with 20 points. Seth Trimble added 17 points while Jae’Lyn Withers had 11 and Elliot Cadeau, Ven-Allen Lubin, and Jalen Washington each had 10.

Cadeau finished with 7 assists, Davis had 5, and Lubin grabbed 7 rebounds.

Carolina improved to 18-11 overall and 11-6 in the ACC. FSU dropped to 16-12 and 7-10.

Here is How It Happened: