How It Happened: Tar Heels Fight Past Deacons 68-59

CHARLOTTE – A day after shooting lights out in a romp over Notre Dame, North Carolina had to dig deep down and grind its way to the winner’s circle in the Tar Heels eliminating Wake Forest, 68-59, in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday at Spectrum Center.

The Tar Heels went a span of 9:40 in the second half without converting from the field, yet when Jae’Lyn Withers finally scored after 12 straight Carolina misses, it gave UNC a one-point lead because it defended with gusto eventually forcing the Demon Deacons to miss 15 of their last 17 shot attempts.

The officials let the players play which allowed the heat and physicality on the floor boil over at times. But unlike in Carolina’s loss at Wake in January, when the Tar Heels attempted only 10 free throws, they were 22-for-27 in this game. Aggressive attacking the Deacs paid off at the charity stripe.

Fifth-seed UNC (22-12) earned the right to face top-seed Duke on Friday night in the semifinals. The Blue Devils beat Georgia Tech in the first game Thursday, but will be without ACC Player of the Year Cooper Flagg and key front court player Maliq Brown, both of whom were injured during Thursday’s game.

RJ Davis led UNC with 23 points, including hitting a season-high five 3-pointers. Ven-Allen Lubin totaled 10 points and 13 rebounds giving him three double-doubles in the last four games. Seth Trimble also had 10 points. Jae’Lyn Withers finished with 9 points and 9 rebounds.

Carolina’s 32.1 shooting percentage is its lowest this season in a victory. Hubert Davis also became the third fastest UNC coach to 100 wins doing it in 143 games. Roy Williams did it in 129 games and Frank McGuire in 139 games. Dean Smith got his 100th win in his 154th game as head coach.

