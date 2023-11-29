CHAPEL HILL – On a night that was supposed to be about lunchpails, and hard hats, North Carolina’s skill, speed and skill won out, as the Tar Heels exploded early in a 100-92 victory over 10th-ranked Tennessee on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

Carolina scored 61 points in the first half spreading the wealth and doing whatever it wanted against a Volunteers’ team that entered the game No. 1 in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency.

UNC’s lead grew to 24 in the second half before a big push by the Vols, who cut it to seven points before UNC spurt moved the sore to 92-77. Yet, Tennessee cut the margin to 92-86.

The Volunteers then had three cracks at perimeter shots that would have cut the margin to five points with a minute left, but missed each, and RJ Davis salted it away at the free throw line.

The No. 17 Tar Heels improved to 6-1 while Tennessee dropped to 4-3.

*Box score below.