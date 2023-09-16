CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defeated the Minnesota Gophers by the score of 31-13 on Saturday at Kenan Stadium. The 20th-ranked Tar Heels were led by Nate McCollum’s 15 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown, and Drake Maye's 414 yards, the most in his career at home. The Tar Heels improve to 3-0 while the Gophers fall to 2-1. Here is how it happened:

1st Quarter

UNC outscored the Gophers 7-0 in the period. The Tar Heels ran 30 offensive plays against 19 by Minnesota. The opening drive saw Carolina target wide receiver Nate McCollum, who started the season injured, five times, catching four of them, including a 46-yard touchdown to cap off a nine play 75-yard drive on UNC’s first possession. The first defensive series saw Minnesota drive for seven plays and 50 yards before UNC linebacker Power Echols recorded his first interception of the year, although Carolina couldn’t capitalize in points, a Maye pooch punt flipped field position. Overall, in the quarter, UNC targeted McCollum eight times, resulting in seven catches for 95 yards in the first quarter. McCollum had seven receptions for 101 yards in the quarter.

2nd Quarter

The first possession of the quarter, which carried over from the first quarter, ended with sophomore running back Omarion Hampton earning his sixth touchdown of the season, giving UNC a 14-0 lead. On the drive, Maye connected with tight end Kamari Morales on a 55-yard pass that set up Hampton’s score. In the first defensive series of the period, Carolina forced its first three-and-out of the game. In the ensuing UNC drive, Maye threw an interception, giving the Gophers excellent field position at the Carolina 16. The Tar Heels' sudden-change defense responded, forcing a field goal to make the score 14-3. Maye threw his second interception of the half during Carolina’s third drive of the quarter, which ended after the Heels advanced 40 yards, missing out on another scoring opportunity. With Carolina’s defense forcing a punt in another sudden-change situation, Maye led a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 19-yard touchdown reception by tight end Bryson Nesbit, giving the Heels a 21-3 lead. During the ensuing defensive series, UNC’s unit allowed a seven-play, 75-yard drive. The score cut the Gopher deficit to 21-10, with 30 seconds remaining in the half. During the Gopher scoring drive, Carolina committed two pass interference penalties, including on third down, two plays before Minnesota scored its first touchdown of the game. Halftime score: UNC 21, Minnesota 10. Note: McCollum set a career high in the first half with 11 passes for 130 yards. UNC gained 203 yards in the quarter and outscored the Gophers 14-10 during the period.

3rd Quarter

The opening defensive series of the second half saw Minnesota drive for nine plays and 48 yards before settling for a field goal to cut into the Carolina lead, making it 21-13. Carolina's initial drive of the half ended with a punt, giving the Gophers the ball in a one-possession game. The Tar Heel defensive unit, however, responded after pressure from defensive end Des Evans forced an errant throw, leading to cornerback Armani Chatman recording his first interception as a Tar Heel, and the third of his career. With the momentum of the interception on its side, Maye led an eight-play, 56-yard drive that eventually led to a 42-yard field goal from UNC kicker Noah Burnette, giving the Heels a 24-13 lead with 1:30 remaining in the period. During the drive, Maye found receiver Gavin Blackwell for 38 yards to put Carolina in scoring position. END OF THIRD: UNC 24, Minnesota 13. NOTES: During the quarter, Minnesota gained eight first downs against Carolina's four. In the quarter, the Gophers gained 136 yards to Carolina's 76, while both teams scored three points apiece.

4th Quarter