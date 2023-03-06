How Much Room For Error Do Tar Heels Have This Week?
The regular season is in the books, and it appears quite clear that North Carolina still has work to do if the Tar Heels are heading to the NCAA Tournament that starts next week.
At 19-12 overall and 11-9 in the ACC, Carolina heads to the ACC Tournament this week in Greensboro as the No. 7 seed and will open play Wednesday night at 7 PM. The Heels will face the winner of Tuesday’s game pitting 10-seed Boston College versus 15-seed Louisville.
If UNC wins, it will advance to the quarterfinals to take on Virginia on Thursday. The semifinals are Friday and championship game is Saturday night.
The Heels are currently No. 49 in the NET owning a 1-9 record in Quad 1 games. The win nine days ago at home over Virginia remains their lone Q1 victory. However, with UVA sitting right at No. 30, the Cavaliers will drop if UNC beats them Thursday. That would move the February 25 win to the Quad 2 column, but replacing it in the Q1 department would be this week’s neutral site victory.
How? Here is the Quadrant breakdown:
