Hubert Davis Auburn Postgame Press Conference

LAHAINA, HI – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 85-72 loss to No. 4 Auburn on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The Tar Heels never led and trailed by as much as 19 points in the second half.

Seth Trimble led UNC with 17 points while RJ Davis added 12, and three players finished with 10 points each: Elliot Cadeau; Ven-Allen Lubin; and Jae’Lyn Withers.

UNC dropped to 4-2 overall and will face Michigan State (5-2) in the third-place game Wednesday night at 9:30 PM.