LAWRENCE, KS – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media to discuss his team’s 92-89 loss at No. 1 Kansas on Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Tar Heels trailed by 20 points with 1:09 left before halftime but outscored the Jayhawks 53-30 and led by four points with 3:28 left.

Six Tar Heels scored in double figures paced by Seth Trimble’s career-high 19 points.

The Tar Heels are off until next Friday when they host American.