How It Happened: Tar Heels 74, Fighting Irish 73

SOUTH BEND, IN – North Carolina once again found itself in a situation where it needed to close out strong to get a win.

Like in previous poor closes against Kansas, Michigan State, Florida, and Louisville, and while it appeared something similar was happening, Elliot Cadeau came through with the biggest shot of his career sinking a 3-pointer while also getting fouled with 4.8 seconds to play.

He sank the free throw for the game’s final points as the Tar Heels escaped Notre Dame with a 74-73 victory Saturday at Purcell Pavilion.

Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton took the inbound pass and raced up the court missing a layup at the rim as time expired giving the Tar Heels the win and a rare close-out of an opponent.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 27 points becoming the first Tar Heel freshman to ever score at least 23 points in four consecutive games. Cadeau’s 4-point play put him in double figures with 10 points. No other Tar Heel scored in double figures.

However, RJ Davis registered a season-high 7 assists and Jalen Washington blocked a season-high 5 shots.

UNC improved to 9-6 overall and 2-1 in the ACC while the Irish dropped to 7-7 and 1-2.

Here is How It Happened: