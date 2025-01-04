How It Happened: Tar Heels 74, Fighting Irish 73

SOUTH BEND, IN – North Carolina once again found itself in a situation where it needed to close out strong to get a win.
Like in previous poor closes against Kansas, Michigan State, Florida, and Louisville, and while it appeared something similar was happening, Elliot Cadeau came through with the biggest shot of his career sinking a 3-pointer while also getting fouled with 4.8 seconds to play.
He sank the free throw for the game’s final points as the Tar Heels escaped Notre Dame with a 74-73 victory Saturday at Purcell Pavilion.
Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton took the inbound pass and raced up the court missing a layup at the rim as time expired giving the Tar Heels the win and a rare close-out of an opponent.
Ian Jackson led UNC with 27 points becoming the first Tar Heel freshman to ever score at least 23 points in four consecutive games. Cadeau’s 4-point play put him in double figures with 10 points. No other Tar Heel scored in double figures.
However, RJ Davis registered a season-high 7 assists and Jalen Washington blocked a season-high 5 shots.
UNC improved to 9-6 overall and 2-1 in the ACC while the Irish dropped to 7-7 and 1-2.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – Notre Dame 7, UNC 6 with 14:46 left in the half
UNC 2-6 FGs (1-5 from 3)
*Powell 4 FGs, Jackson 2
*No other Heel has shot the ball
Dame 3-7 FGs (1-3 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 5-4
TOs – Dame 3-2
Pts off TOs – Dame 4-0
Notes: Lots of early mistakes by the Heels. A Jalen Washington turnover led to a breakout slam. Ian Jackson had a rebound stripped away from him which immediately led to an Irish basket plus Jackson fouled.
TV TO – UNC 14, Notre Dame 12 with 11:46 left in the half
That segment: UNC 8-5
UNC 5-10 FGs (1-6 from 3)
Dame 5-11 FGs (2-5 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 7-5 (1-1 OR)
Pts in paint – UNC 6-4
Fast break pts – Dame 7-2
*Jackson & Powell 7 of UNC’s 10 FG attempts
*Davis with UNC’s only 2 assists
Notes: The Tar Heels’ energy was good in that segment. Harassed a bit more defensively, an edge on the glass, and some spirit by RJ Davis, who clapped all the way up the court after a dish to Drake Powell for a dunk.
TV TO – UNC 26, Notre Dame 20 with 6:57 left in the half
That segment: UNC 12-8
UNC 10-18 FGs (2-8 from 3)
Dame 8-20 FGs (4-13 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 11-10 (3-1 OR Dame)
2nd chance pts – Dame 3-0
Assists – 4-4
*RJ all 4 UNC assists
*TOs – Dame 6-3
Pts off TOs – UNC 7-4
Fast break pts – Dame 10-6
Notes: RJ is playing exceptionally well. He has 4 assists already, isn’t forcing shots, and has shown some stints of leadership on the floor. UNC had an 8-0 run and led by as much as 12 in that segment.
TV TO – UNC 31, Notre Dame 24 with 3:59 left in the half
That segment: UNC 5-4
UNC 12-24 FGs (3-11 from 3)
Dame 10-24 FGs (4-13 from 3)
Rebs – Dame 14-13 (5-3 OR Dame)
Pts in paint – UNC 16-8
Steals – 3-3
Blocks – UNC 4-0
*Ian Jackson 15 points & 3 rebounds
*RJ Davis 2 points (only 3 shots) but 5 assists with 0 TOs
Notes: The Heels continue playing with really good energy and defensively disruptive. Jackson had his best defensive sequence of the season keeping a driver from going baseline, forcing him into the middle, staying straight up slowing the shot, and the attempt was blocked by Washington as the shot clock expired.
That segment:
*8-8
The Heels lost their way some defensively in that’s segment, as the Irish moved an 11-point to 5 points, but Carolina responded. This is UNC’s largest halftime lead against a power conference team this season.
2nd Half
TV TO – UNC 47, Notre Dame 36 with 16:00 left
That segment: UNC 8-4
*Ian Jackson is the first UNC freshman to score 20-plus points in four straight games since Tyler Hansbrough in 2005-06
*RJ Davis now with 7 assists against 1 turnover
UNC 17-32 FGs (3-14 from 3)
Pts in the paint – UNC 20-14
Fast break pts – Dame 10-8
Blocks – UNC 5-0
Time led: UNC 18:46 / Dame 3:44
Notes: The arena has been quiet the last few times ND has had the ball and even though we are in a media box above the seats, I can hear JWash communicating on defense. For perspective, I was courtside on the baseline at Louisville & never heard a Tar Heel communicating
TV TO – UNC 66, Notre Dame 66 with 3:10 left
That segment: UNC 7-5
*Jackson now with a career-high 27 points
*No other Tar Heel in double figures
*RJ 7 assists / Cadeau 6 (4 this half)
*Powell sat from 14:08 to 15:11 & hit a 3 12 seconds after entering
*UNC is in a close-out situation again. Louisville closed 13-1, Florida 13-3, Kansas 9-2. What happens here?
TV TO – Notre Dame 61, UNC 59 with 7:14 left
That segment: Dame 8-7
UNC 21-42 FGs (4-19 from 3)
Dame 22-48 FGs (7-21 from 3)
Rebs – Dame 28-22 (11-5 OR)
2nd chance pts – Dame 5-2
Fast break pts – Dame 13-8
Fouls: Cadeau, Powell, Davis, Jackson 3 each
Jackson 23 points, JWash 8, Withers 7
Notes: Cadeau had a really nice stretch picking up 3 assists. One was an oop in the halfcourt to Withers for a dunk and another was dropping a dime to rolling JWash for a dunk. On the other end, Dame hit a couple of threes.
TV TO – UNC 66, Notre Dame 66 with 3:10 left
That segment: UNC 7-5
*Jackson now with a career-high 27 points
*No other Tar Heel in double figures
*RJ 7 assists / Cadeau 6 (4 this half)
*Powell sat from 14:08 to 15:11 & hit a 3 12 seconds after entering
*UNC is in a close-out situation again. Louisville closed 13-1, Florida 13-3, Kansas 9-2. What happens here?
Final Segment:
*UNC 8-7
*Jackson drive into lane, lost the ball as four Tar Heels stood and watched.
*RJ length of court drive and lay – 68-67 UNC.
*Tae Davis for Dame responds at the rim – 69-68.
*RJ misses runner from the baseline, Irish rebound.
*Markus Burton crossover on Jackson for a short J – 71-68 Dame with 1:11 left UNC calls timeout.
*Cadeau drives from the left wing and feeds Washington, who had the ball stripped, Irish possession.
*Washington helps forcing Burton to stop dribble with no options. Turnover, UNC ball.
*Cadeau quick driving layup on the right side making it 71-70 Irish with 21.5 seconds left.
*UNC press forced Dame to use 6 seconds to get the ball up the court. RJ fouls Matt Allocco.
*Allocco hits both FTs – 2-2 – 73-70.
*Cadeau a 3 from the right wing with 4.8 left plus a foul called against Allocco.
---Cadeau will shoot one free throw with 4.8 left and the game tied at 73-73
---Cadeau FT is good – 74-73. A four-point play by Cadeau
*Irish have 4.8 seconds and will inbound in the backcourt
---Burton misses a drive at the basket as time expires