3 Stars The Season: Offense

Expectations were not high for North Carolina’s offense entering the 2024 football season, and given how things went at quarterback, the offense ended up posting quality numbers as a whole.

The Tar Heels finished No. 37 nationally in total offense and 45th in scoring averaging 29.8 points peer game. It should be noted that UNC scored seven non-offensive touchdowns on the season, thus the offensive scoring average was actually 26.0 points per game, which would rank it No. 72 in the nation.

UNC finished the season 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the ACC. It dropped its last three games and lost a bowl game for the fifth consecutive season.

Here are our 3 Stars for Carolina’s offense on the season: