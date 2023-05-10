There has been a lot going on in the world of North Carolina basketball recruiting the past few weeks. The Tar Heels have added Jae'lyn Withers, Paxson Wojcik, Harrison Ingram, and Cormac Ryan in the transfer portal. They have also extended new offers to sophomores Koa Peat, Darryn Stevenson, and Caleb Wilson.

It might be easy to forget about Isiah Harwell, who was the first player offered in the 2025 class. It shouldn't be. The Idaho native is the fifth-ranked player nationally in that group, and has done nothing of late but cement himself in the top echelon of a very talented class.

Harwell has flourished with Wasatch Academy and more recently with the Utah Prospects. He was selected First Team Session I All 3SSB.

Colleges have taken notice as well. He has picked up new offers from Alabama, Cal, Gonzaga, Texas A&M, and Villanova since the two live periods kicked off. They join a long list that includes Arizona State, Baylor, Creighton, Florida State, Georgia, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, St. John's, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, Villanova, and Washington State.

Make no mistake, Harwell is someone you might want to keep front and center in your memory bank. That is certainly the case for Tar Heel Illustrated. We spoke with his brother, Malek, Monday night to catch up on the latest with possibly the best player ever to come out of the state of Idaho: