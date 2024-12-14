Hubert Davis LaSalle Postgame Press Conference

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 93-67 victory over LaSalle on Saturday at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Cade Tyson’s 23 points followed by 13 from RJ Davis, and 10 each by Seth Trimble and Ven-Allen Lubin. UNC won the rebounding battle by 11 and assistant on 22 of 36 field goals while turning over the ball just 11 times.

UNC improved to 6-4 while the Explorers dropped to 6-5.

Here are interview with four Tar Heels following the game:

