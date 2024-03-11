North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis has been named ACC Coach of the Year after leading the Tar Heels to the outright regular season ACC championship.

The Tar Heels finished league play with a 17-3 record, two games ahead of second-place Duke, which the Heels defeated twice this season, including 84-79 this past Saturday in Durham.

In his third season, Davis’s team is 25-6 overall and in contention to land a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This is UNC’s first ACC regular-season championship since the 2018-19 campaign, and its first outright since 2016-17. Carolina went 8-2 on the road in league play, beat No. 10 Tennessee in the ACC-SEC Challenge earlier this season and has been ranked in the top 10 in the Associated Press poll in 13 of the last 14 weeks. The Tar Heels led by double-digits in 18 of the 20 ACC games and tied the ACC record for regular-season wins with 17.

The Tar Heels are currently ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25, No.7 in the NET, and No. 8 in KenPom.

Davis is the fifth Tar Heel to win ACC Coach-of-the-Year honors (a total of 13 times), joining Frank McGuire, Dean Smith (eight times), Bill Guthridge and Roy Williams (2006 and 2011). The Tar Heels lead the ACC in scoring, rebounding, offensive rebounding and rebound margin, are second in scoring margin and field goal percentage defense and third in three-point percentage defense. With senior guard RJ Davis named ACC Player of the Year, it is the first time Tar Heels won player- and coach-of-the-year awards in the same season since Antawn Jamison and Guthridge in 1997-98.





Coach of the Year Voting

Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 49 votes

Jeff Capel, Pitt, 12

Adrian Autry, Syracuse, 6

Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame, 3

Jon Scheyer, Duke, 2

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 1

Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech, 1

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1



