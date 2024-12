CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 97-81 victory over Campbell on Sunday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Ian Jackson’s 26 points followed by RJ Davis with 23 points. The veteran guard also became UNC’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers and is now in the top 10 in scoring in ACC history.

UNC improved to 8-5 while the Camels dropped to 5-8.