LOUISVILLE, KY – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 83-70 loss at Louisville on Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals closed the game on a 13-1 run as the Tar Heels’ performance was similar to late-game collapses at Florida and Kansas.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 23 points while Drake Powell chipped in 14 and RJ Davis had 12.

The Tar Heels dropped to 8-6 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. The Cardinals improved to 9-5 and 1-1.