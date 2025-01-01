How It Happened: Tar Heels Fall at Louisville 83-70

LOUISVILLE, KY – North Carolina got close several times in the second half but couldn’t ever get over the hump in an 83-70 loss at Louisville on Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

And in fact, the Tar Heels got closed out once again, as Louisville outscored Carolina 13-1 over the final 5:09 of the game, much like what happened in previous losses to Kansas, Michigan State, and Florida.

UNC trailed by 11 with 15:34 remaining but fought to keep within a working margin. The Heels got as close at 70-69 with 5:09 left, but UNC didn’t score from the field again, allowed two huge offensive rebounds by Louisville that resulted in points, and simply wilted once again.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 23 points while Drake Powell chipped in 14 and RJ Davis had 12.

The Tar Heels dropped to 8-6 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. The Cardinals improved to 9-5 and 1-1.

Here is How It Happened: