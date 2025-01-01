How It Happened: Tar Heels Fall at Louisville 83-70

LOUISVILLE, KY – North Carolina got close several times in the second half but couldn’t ever get over the hump in an 83-70 loss at Louisville on Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.
And in fact, the Tar Heels got closed out once again, as Louisville outscored Carolina 13-1 over the final 5:09 of the game, much like what happened in previous losses to Kansas, Michigan State, and Florida.
UNC trailed by 11 with 15:34 remaining but fought to keep within a working margin. The Heels got as close at 70-69 with 5:09 left, but UNC didn’t score from the field again, allowed two huge offensive rebounds by Louisville that resulted in points, and simply wilted once again.
Ian Jackson led UNC with 23 points while Drake Powell chipped in 14 and RJ Davis had 12.
The Tar Heels dropped to 8-6 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. The Cardinals improved to 9-5 and 1-1.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – Louisville 7, UNC 6 with 15:53 left in the half
UNC 3-7 FGs (0-1 from 3)
Lou 3-7 FGs (1-2 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 3-1
Assists – Lou 3-0
*Jackson transition lay took 3 seconds after UNC secured the ball
Notes: Louisville got to the rim with ease on five of its first six possessions. It didn’t score but twice because it fouled up some stuff, but the Heels must clamp down on that or it will be a long night.
TV TO – UNC 12, Louisville 12 with 11:30 left in the half
That segment: UNC 6-5
UNC 5-13 FGs (1-4 from 3)
Lou 4-13 FGs (1-7 from 3)
Rebs – Lou 9-8 (2-1 OR)
2nd chance pts – Lou 3-1
Pts in paint – 6-6
Fast break pts – 2-2
Notes: RJ not getting many touches, hasn’t attempted a shot since 17:21 left in the half. Ian Jackson and Drake Powell with a nice sequence for the Tar Heels.
TV TO – Louisville 24, UNC 20 with 7:38 left in the half
That segment: Louisville 12-8
UNC 8-23 FGs (2-8 from 3)
Lou 8-21 FGs (3-11 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 15-14 (3-2 OR)
TOs – 4-4
Pts off TOs – Lou 4-3
Bench pts – Lou 9-4
UNC has scored on 9 of 24 possessions (37.5%)
Notes: One major key for the Heels was to keep the Cards off the offensive glass and so far they have. Tyson his a 3-pointer making it 16-15 Louisville, and it was his first FG against a power conference team plus Dayton this season. RJ Davis is still scoreless.
Final segment:
*UNC 9-7 *RJ Davis scored 9 consecutive points for the Tar Heels helping them avoid a greater deficit. Louisville got the lead to 8 points at 30-22 but Davis and the Heels cut it to four. UNC finished the half with its second lowest shooting percentage in a half of the season at 32.4%.
2nd Half
TV TO – Louisville 48, UNC 39 with 15:49 left
That segment: Louisville 11-8
This half…
UNC 3-6 FGs (0-1 from 3)
Lou 5-7 FGs (0-2 from 3)
UNC 3 fouls – 2 on JWash on screens
Game…
UNC 14-40 FGs (3-13 from 3)
Lou 17-37 FGs (3-16 from 3)
FTs: UNC 8-9 / Lou 11-18
TV TO – Louisville 59, UNC 51 with 11:42 left
That segment: UNC 12-11
UNC 19-47 FGs (3-15 from 3)
Lou 22-46 FGs (4-20 from 3)
*Lou is 18-for-26 inside the arc (69.2%)
Rebs – Lou 30-28 (6-6 OR)
2nd chance pts – Lou 6-2
Fast break pts – UNC 5-4
*UNC combined 7 points on second chance and fast breaks
Notes: Heels allowed two more lobs for scores right at the rim. The Cards are winning the intensity battle right now.
TV TO – Louisville 66, UNC 63 with 7:10 left
That segment: UNC 12-7
UNC 23-54 FGs (4-16 from 3)
Lou 24-53 FGs (5-24 from 3)
Rebs – Lou 35-34 (Lou 8-6 OR)
*Lubin season-high 9 rebs
*Cadeau, Tyson & Powell 4 fouls each
*Jackson 18 pts
TV TO – Louisville 70, UNC 69 with 3:46 left
That segment: UNC 6-4
Pts in paint – 36-36
Fast break pts – 7-7
TOs – UNC 10-7
Pts off TOs – Lou 9-8
Lou 10-15 on lays / 4-5 dunks
Lou scoring on 52.3% of its possessions
UNC 16-23 on lays / 1-3 dunks
UNC scoring on 47.8% of its possessions
Jackson 22 points – 72 points in last three games
UNC 17-21 FTs / Lou 17-30
Final segment:
*Louisville 13-1
*UNC did not score from the field for the last 5:09 of the game
*UNC was 0-for-4 with a missed layup and missed dunk in that span
*The Tar Heels were whistled for 4 fouls over the final 3:46
*In the final segment, Carolina had a shot clock violation, an airball jumper, a missed dunk, and a backcourt violation.
*And the Heels were outrebounded 6-0