Tar Heels Discuss 13-Point Loss at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY – Like it has multiple other times this season, North Carolina closed poorly in falling, 83-70, at Louisville on Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Tar Heels were outscored 13-1 over the final 3:49 of the game in falling in their first true ACC road test of the season.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 23 points while Drake Powell chipped in 14 and RJ Davis had 12.

The Tar Heels dropped to 8-6 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. The Cardinals improved to 9-5 and 1-1.

We spoke with three Tar Heels after the game, and here are those interviews: