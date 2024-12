CHARLOTTE – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 90-84 loss to No. 7 Florida on Tuesday night as part of the Jumpman Invitational at Spectrum Center.

The Tar Heels trailed by as much as 17 points in the first half but took a late 4-point lead before the Gators closed the game on a 13-3 run.

UNC dropped to 6-5 while Florida improved to 11-0.