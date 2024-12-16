Lampkin, Hampton Make AP, Other All-America Teams

CHAPEL HILL – For the third time this postseason, North Carolina teammates Omarion Hampton and Willie Lampkin have been named All-Americas.

On Monday, the duo received the prestigious label from the Associated Press. Lampkin was named to the first-team offense while Hampton was named to the second-team offense.

This marks Lampkin's first career first-team All-America award. In addition to the AP, Lampkin has been tabbed a second-team All-American by the AFCA and Walter Camp Football Foundation following the regular season.

Hampton has now been named an All-American eight times during his North Carolina career. In addition to today's news, he has collected first-team honors by the AFCA and second-team honors by the Walter Camp Football Foundation this postseason.

This season, Hampton recorded ten 100-yard games, was named first-team All-ACC and was a Doak Walker Award finalist.

Nationally, Hampton ranks second in the FBS in rushing yards (1,660) and yards per game (138.3), third nationally in all-purpose yards (2,033) and is tied for 13th in rushing touchdowns (15).

In the ACC, Hampton ended the regular season leading the conference in rushing attempts (281), yards (1,660), all-purpose yards (2,033), touchdowns (15), attempts per game (23.4) and yards per game (138.3).

Hampton set a new UNC single-season record with his 2,033 all-purpose yards, surpassing Don McCauley's previous mark of 2,021. He currently ranks second on the school's single-season list with 1,660 yards, while his 36 career rushing touchdowns rank third in UNC history and his 3,565 career rushing yards ranks fourth.

Lampkin, a senior offensive lineman, has started all 12 games this season, won the ACC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference's Most Outstanding Blocker, and was named first-team All-ACC.

Lampkin was an anchor for an offensive line that blocked for Hampton, the nation's second-leading rusher while averaging 189.5 yards rushing per game, which led the conference, 32.3 points per game and 423.4 total yards per game.

Ranked as the highest-graded guard among all Power 4 offensive linemen by Pro Football Focus, Lampkin has not allowed a sack on 473 pass-blocking reps this season.