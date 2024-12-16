What Does Hubert Davis Think About UNC Hiring Bill Belichick?

CHARLOTTE – Bill Belichick was named North Carolina’s head football coach last week sending shockwaves throughout all levels of American sports.

The news was so big it well overshadowed anything UNC’s famous basketball team was doing, and moved the needle more in all media and social media circles.

So, Monday at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, Tar Heels’ Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with a few members of the media in advance of his team’s game against No. 7 Florida at Spectrum Center on Tuesday. A couple of questions centered around the now-most famous coach on campus and winner of eight Super Bowls, including six as a head coach.

“I got to meet him after practice (Sunday), and what an honor and a blessing to be able to meet him and spend some time with him,” Davis said. “Obviously, our university is really excited about him becoming our head coach. Obviously, his resume speaks for itself and what he can bring to a program and what he can bring for our university. We’re really excited about it.”

Davis, however, made sure to note his relationship with Mack Brown, who was let go three weeks ago after six seasons in his second stint in Chapel Hill. Brown also coached ten years from 1988-1997.

“I’m a great friend of coach Mack Brown,” Davis said. “He was our head coach when I was in school. I spent some time with him when he was the head coach at Texas when I was playing for the Dallas Mavericks. It was an honor and a blessing to walk alongside him as head coaches while he was the head coach at North Carolina as well.”

Now, Davis didn’t want to get into a discussion about the level of commitment UNC is now giving football, which well surpasses any time previously. He also noted he may not know the full scope of the new investment into the football Heels.

“That would be hard for me to comment on the commitment to football when I haven’t been a part of any of the conversations or the negotiations,” he said. “I know of North Carolina’s commitment to everything; athletics, academics.”

Now, Davis was a pretty fair wide receiver at Lake Braddock High School in Burke, VA, which is in Fairfax County just across the river from Washington, DC. Naturally, UNC’s basketball coach told UNC’s new football coach about his pass-catching days, right?

Of course, Davis told Belichick.

“He laughed,” Davis said with his notorious loud laugh. “I was pretty good… I was all-state. That’s pretty good.”

Davis actually was all-state for the Bruins in 1987.