Belichick's First Portal Commit is Holy Cross OL Christo Kelly

Christo Kelly, a veteran offensive lineman who spent the last four seasons playing at FCS member Holy Cross, has signed to play football at North Carolina as a transfer. He is new UNC Coach Bill Belichick’s first portal commitment.

Kelly, who mostly played center for the Crusaders, appeared in 44 games for Holy Cross logging 1,584 offensive snaps and 172 special teams plays.

This past season, he played exclusively center getting on the field for 778 snaps and grading out at 61.5. He has played 124 offensive snaps against FBS teams, including 114 the last two seasons in losses at Syracuse and Boston College.

According to his bio on the official Holy Cross Football website:

HONORS & AWARDS

*AFCA Good Works Team (2024)

Team Captain (2024)

*All-Patriot League First Team (2024)

*Academic All-Patriot League (2024)

*Academic All-District (2023)

*Patriot League Academic Honor Roll (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023)

*Phil Steele All-Patriot League Third Team (2023)

*Unsung Hero (2022)

At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Kelly has one year of eligibility remaining.