WINSTON-SALEM, NC – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 67-66 loss at Wake Forest on Tuesday night inside Joel Coliseum.

The Tar Heels trailed by 9 points with 1:17 left but made a furious run at Wake but didn’t have enough to get it done.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 21 points and Elliot Cadeau added 14 points and 13 assists.

UNC dropped to 12-8 overall and 5-3 in the ACC.