Carolina-Duke, that is all that needs to be said. It is not difficult to roll out the red carpet for the very top recruits when the biggest rivalry in college basketball is on campus.

That is the case this Saturday as two top-ten teams meet again with pecking order atop the Atlantic Coast Conference at stake. To keep things perfectly aligned, two 5-star recruits will be sitting behind the the Tar Heel bench when the focus of the basketball world turns to the Dean Smith Center for the evening.

Caleb Wilson and Jasper Johnson will be very special guests of the program this Saturday in what proves to be the biggest and busiest weekend of the year on several fronts including recruiting.

Hubert Davis has had a couple of very successful recruiting classes in a row including the current 2024 group that is currently ranked No. 7, according to Rivals. He has yet to get any commitment from anyone in 2025 in the early stages of that process. He and his staff are wading into the deepest of blue-blooded waters. The Tar Heels have offered the top seven ranked juniors, eight in the top ten, and ten of the top-20.

