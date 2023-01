North Carolina will be hosting its first official this weekend in a couple of months, and the visitor will be of the very high profile variety.

Ian Jackson is ranked No. 3 in the class of 2024, and previously held the top spot in Rivals rankings. The NCAA allots five official visits per year. This will be Jackson's fourth as a junior. HIs first three came to Kentucky and Oregon in October, and LSU in November. After his trip to Chapel Hill this weekend Jackson will take his fifth and final one to Arkansas on January 11 when the Hawgs host Alabama.