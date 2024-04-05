Justin Thompson is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker of Good Counsel in Olney, MD, that recently tendered an offer from North Carolina on March 22 and followed up with head coach Mack Brown’s program one week later, checking in on campus to check out the Tar Heels on March 29.

The 3-star and No. 21 player in the state, who has also heard of offers from Baylor, Duke, Florida, North Carolina, Pitt, South Carolina, and several Group of Five and FCS schools has a special connection to the Tar Heels.

Thompson’s cousin, Nate Britt, is a former standout guard (2013-17) for Carolina that played a key role under legendary head coach Roy Williams and was part of a team that won the national championship over Gonzaga in Phoenix during his senior campaign.

“My family and I have always been big North Carolina fans. I grew up loving the Tar Heels because of him. It was great to receive an offer from (UNC),” Thompson said.

Thompson plans to return to Chapel Hill to take in the Tar Heels’ Spring Game on April 20.

“They were on Easter Break when I was there, but I’m going back for the Spring Game. I’ll get to meet all of the players, (Defensive Coordinator) Geoff Collins, and (head coach) Mack Brown,” Thompson said.

The hybrid hitter and physical tackler talked all things Carolina with THI. Here is our conversation with him: