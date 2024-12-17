In Position to Beat Gators, Tar Heels Couldn't Close the Deal

CHARLOTTE - Failing to close out games has become a common theme for North Carolina.

One can look back at the four-point lead with 3:30 remaining that evaporated at then-No. 1 Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse. The next occurrence came in Maui, a lead in overtime against Michigan State turned into a 94-91 defeat.

If that’s not enough, Tuesday’s matchup with Florida in the Jumpman Invitational was the smoking gun. And it the most egregious late-game display.

Jalen Washington slammed home a lob from Elliot Cadeau inside the Spectrum Center with 4:03 remaining giving the Tar Heels an 81-77 advantage. It marked UNC’s largest lead on the night, while simultaneously signaling the beginning of the end for the Tar Heels.

Over the game’s final four minutes, North Carolina watched its momentum, along with its lead, vanish, as the Gators outscored the Tar Heels, 13-3, to close out the game in a 90-84 victory.

The Tar Heels attempted just three field goals in that span while going 1-for-3 at the free throw line, including a miss on the front end of a one-and-one by RJ Davis. Add in an untimely turnover in a tie game with 1:26 remaining, and UNC’s end-game execution appeared out of kilter.

“We just gotta value each and every possession. That’s what we gotta do,” said guard Ian Jackson. “We gotta get a shot [up] every time. We can’t turn it over, especially deep down in close games [with] two minutes left.”

Following the out of bounds turnover by Cadeau, Florida finished the game on an 8-0 run, becoming the Tar Heels’ fifth opponent this season to eclipse the 90-point mark.

While many of UNC’s woes were apparent on the offensive end, its propensity to not close out possessions on defense was ultimately the straw that broke the camel’s back.

During their 13-3 run to improve to 11-0 on the season, the Gators’ best offense came off of their own misses. Florida pulled down four offensive rebounds during that stretch leading to eight second-chance points.