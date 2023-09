Class of 2025 offensive tackle Trey Blue has committed to North Carolina on Sunday evening. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder from Cary (NC) High School attended the Tar Heels' victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Kenan Stadium. Blue also had offers from Bethune-Cookman, Charlotte, Cincinatti, and NC Central.



Blue is the third commitment for the Tar Heels in the class of 2025 joining quarterback Bryce Baker and athlete Kamden Laudenslager. "UNC's academic reputation is a huge factor for me," Blue told THI. "Getting a degree from Chapel Hill opens up a lot of opportunities. I really value the academic aspect and want the best education possible.: