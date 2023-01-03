SAN DIEGO – One of the more curious narratives this college football season, especially from mid-October on, was that North Carolina boasted one of the most explosive offenses in the nation.

At times, yes, the Tar Heels could push tempo and quickly get into the end zone. But as the season went on, that became more infrequent, and over the last four games, the Tar Heels were barely average with the ball.

Much like a cloud hovered over the defense after it allowed 61 points to Appalachian State, the offense was viewed as explosive as the defense was porous. Yet, in the 12 games UNC played since the trip to Boone on September 3, the offense reached the 40-point mark just twice.