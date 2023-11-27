The downward trend for North Carolina’s defense continued Saturday night as the Tar Heels allowed rival NC State to get into the red zone and score on each of its first eight possessions in what was a 39-20 loss to the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium.

UNC simply could not get off the field because it had no answers for State’s freshman jack-of-all-trades Kevin Concepcion, nor could it contain quarter Brennan Armstrong, who was benched at one point in October.

State gained 504 yards, its most against a Power 5 opponent since 2018, and led by 26-7 at halftime and 33-7 in the third quarter.

Carolina finished the regular season 8-4 overall, 4-4 in the ACC and in seventh place in the standings. The Wolfpack finished at 9-3 and 6-2.

As we do following every UNC game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ defensive performance Saturday:

Note: Many stats and all grades are courtesy of PFF.