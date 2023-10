North Carolina dropped to 6-1 on the season overall, and 3-1 in the ACC, after being upset at home by Virginia, 31-27, on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels led 24-14 with nine minutes left in the third quarter, but were outscored 17-3 over the remainder of the game.

As we do following every North Carolina game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ defensive performance Saturday:

Note: Many stats and all grades are courtesy of PFF.