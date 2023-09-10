The second chapter of North Carolina’s 2023 football season wasn’t much like the first one for the Tar Heels on defense.

The Heels allowed Appalachian State 494 total yards, including 219 on the ground a week after stymying South Carolina to minus-2 yards rushing. They also went from nine sacks to none and 16 TFLs to just four.

Yet, UNC won, 40-34, in double-overtime, improving to 2-0 on the campaign.

As we do following every UNC game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ defensive performance Saturday night:

Note: Many stats and all grades are courtesy of PFF.