North Carolina improved to 6-0 on the season overall, and 3-0 in the ACC, with a 41-31 victory over Miami on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels trailed 17-14 at halftime but exploded for 24 unanswered points to take a 21-point lead it held midway through the fourth quarter. The Hurricnaes hit a couple of late touchdown passes to clsoe the gap some. UNC is 6-0 for the first time since 1997.

As we do following every North Carolina game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ defensive performance Saturday:

Note: Many stats and all grades are courtesy of PFF.