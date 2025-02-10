Prospect Review: High School Hoops and Geography

We have entered that time in which where you live within the boundaries of the United States depends where you are in your season's schedule. Warmer weather states such as Georgia and California are already geared up for playoff time. Fans in other places in the country are still shoveling snow out of the driveway before they head to watch their team play a regular season game.

With local league play comes a bigger struggle for us to gather stats on some players and teams. That was the case this week, but there is still plenty of news to report about some of the very top Tar Heel Prospects.

