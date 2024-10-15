Inside The Game: Carolina's Exhibition Win at Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN – It may have been an exhibition game, but North Carolina’s 84-76 victory over Memphis on Tuesday night at FedEx Forum felt like a late January conference battle between teams with plenty to play for.

It was intense. It was physical. It was at times heated. And it was a terrific night of learning for the Tar Heels, who did all of this without reigning ACC Player of the Year, RJ Davis, who missed the game as a precaution dealing with a lower back contusion.

Seth Trimble scored 33 points on 11-for-17 from the floor, including 3-for-4 from the perimeter, and he converted all eight free throws. Jalen Washington totaled 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting, grabbed six rebounds, blocked a shot, and had three steals.

Elliot Cadeau finished with 11 points and 13 assists, Cade Tyson had seven points and nine rebounds, and Jae’Lyn Withers totaled six points and eight rebounds before fouling out.

Here, we take you Inside The Game: