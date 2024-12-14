Inside The Game from UNC's 26-Point Win Over the Explorers

CHAPEL HILL – A week to reset worked out for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels rolled to a 93-67 victory over LaSalle on Saturday at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels used a 20-2 run early in the game to gain separation and cruised from there. Eight different Heels scored during that run, including five points from Cade Tyson, who led the team with 23 points on the day. It was his high as a Tar Heel, and also included a season-high five rebounds.

Carolina shot 53.7% from the floor while limiting the Explorers to 35.6%.

RJ Davis finished with 13 points and 5 assists, Ven-Allen Lubin added 10 points as did Seth Trimble.

UNC improved to 6-4 while LaSalle dropped to 6-5.

Here, we take you inside the game: