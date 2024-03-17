WASHINGTON, DC – North Carolina will have to wait another year to have a chance at claiming the program’s 19th ACC Tournament championship, as the top-seed Tar Heels fell short Saturday night, losing to upstart NC State, 84.76, at Capiral One Arena.

UNC led for less than six minutes on the night, and simply had no answers for Wolfpack guard DJ Horne (29 points) or big man D.J. Burns (20).

RJ Davis led UNC with 30 points, while Armando Bacot added 18 plus 12 rebounds. The rest of the Tar Heels combined to shoot 9-for-31.

In the process, Carolina’s eight-game win streak came to an end, and the Tar Heels may have jeopardized landing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 68-team field will be announced Sunday evening at 6 PM on CBS.

The Tar Heels are 27-7, and the Wolfpack is 22-14.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s loss to NC State: