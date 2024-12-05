Inside The Game: Tar Heels Fall to Alabama by 15 Points

CHAPEL HILL – Whatever concerns North Carolina fans had about the Tar Heels following their four-game trip to Hawaii likely escalated a few notches Wednesday night in a 94-79 loss to Alabama that seemed worse than the final margin suggests.

A 3-pointer by Crimson Tide forward and North Carolina native Jarin Stevenson put Alabama up by 10 points with 17:45 left to play, and the Tar Heels never again got the deficit to single digits. It grew to as much as 18 at 70-52 with 10:17 left.

The issues that caused the Heels to escape Dayton by two points and lose to Auburn and Michigan State last week in Maui were all on the floor in this game: Defensively; offensively; shooting; energy; and according to the players, toughness and buy-in, or lack thereof.

Carolina lost for the third consecutive game and is now 4-4. Tenth-ranked Alabama is now 7-2. UNC next plays Saturday at home against Georgia Tech at 2 PM.

Here, we take you Inside The Game from UNC’s loss to Bama: