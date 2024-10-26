Inside The Game: UNC's 27-Point Victory at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The last time a North Carolina team coached by Mack Brown wore the same uniforms as the Tar Heels did Saturday was at Clemon in 1997. And like that day, the Heels were dominant in beating the Tigers, as they were in a 41-14 win at Virginia.

UNC recorded 10 sacks on the afternoon, the most in the program since 2000, picked off two passes, including one that went for an 84-yard touchdown, and held Virginia to 288 total yards.

The victory was Carolina’s first in 42 days overall, and first ACC win in 349 days, going back to November 11 at home against Duke a year ago.