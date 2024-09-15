Inside The Game: UNC's 45-10 Win Over NC Central

5 Things To Watch For in UNC’s Game Against NC Central Game number three is almost here for North Carolina, as the Tar
North Carolina stays at home Saturday for its third game of the season welcoming FCS member and neighbor North Carolina
While some fans see games against FCS teams as ho-hum affairs, North Carolina’s date with NC Central on Saturday at
Bryce BakerTrey BlueZaid Lott Zavion Griffin HaynesJayden Griffin HaynesDionte NealKhary AdamsMarquis BryantGriff
North Carolina will roll out the red carpet this weekend for one of the top shooters in the country.
5 Things To Watch For in UNC’s Game Against NC Central Game number three is almost here for North Carolina, as the Tar
North Carolina stays at home Saturday for its third game of the season welcoming FCS member and neighbor North Carolina
While some fans see games against FCS teams as ho-hum affairs, North Carolina’s date with NC Central on Saturday at