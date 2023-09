It took two overtimes, but North Carolina and its run-heavy offense eventually dispatched Appalachian State, 40-34, on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

Run heavy because the Tar Heels ran for 319 yards while Drake Maye passed for only 208. In fact, sophomore running back Omarion Hampton ran for 234 himself, bettering Maye’s total by 26 yards.

UNC improved to 2-0 on the campaign with the win.

As we do following each Carolina football game, here is a deep dive into the Tar Heels’ offensive performance form the win over App State: