"My dad is from North Carolina and UNC has always been his dream school,” Grimes told THI. “Also, the program has done some great things over the past few years, I really like UNC.”

The 6-2, 195 pounder just picked up his latest offer from North Carolina, a school that holds a special place in his heart.

Naples, FL, class of 2021 wide receiver Kamonte Grimes has seen his recruiting pick up in recent weeks.

The freshman standout says it felt "good" when UNC running backs coach Robert Gillespie reached out and extended the offer.

"Coach Gillespie was the coach that offered me,” Grimes said. “He said the staff really likes my film and size. It felt good to receive an offer because North Carolina is definitely high on my list,"

Grimes, who also plays defensive back on defense, projects as a wide receiver at the next level. He also reports offers from Arkansas, Virginia and Temple.

As the relationship between Grimes and the Tar Heels coaching staff continues to grow, he expressed an interest on UNC's academic prestige as well.

"I would like to learn more about their medical program,” he said. “I'll be majoring in that field so that knowledge is important,"

Despite his family ties to North Carolina, Grimes has not had a chance to visit Chapel-Hill yet. He knows a trip to UNC will happen soon, however, for now he is taking his time scheduling unofficial visits.

"I probably won't visit any programs until my sophomore year, but UNC is one of schools on the list,"