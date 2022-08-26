CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown is in the Hall of Fame for a reason. His career has been legendary, and that didn’t happen just because he has coached a ton of great players. Brown knows how to assemble a winning staff, which is why comments he has made in recent weeks should intrigue North Carolina fans. “I feel like this is the best staff that we've had, maybe the best staff I've had in 33 years now, going on 34 years of coaching,” Brown said during the Tar Heels’ fall camp. “I really like their continuity and I really like the way that they have taught these guys this spring, and I'm excited about the response from these guys back to them. I just like what I'm seeing.” The most obvious difference between the current staff and last year’s came after Brown parted ways with former defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and then bringing in Gene Chizik, who ran his defense when they guided Texas to a national championship in 2005. Chizik took over UNC’s defense in 2015 immediately flipping around Carolina’s fortunes, as the Tar Heels went from 6-7 and a defensive mess to 11-3 and a spot in the ACC championship game. In 2010, Chizik led Auburn to a national championship, giving the current staff two coaches that have won national titles as head coaches. Chizik knows how to put together a staff at this level, as he was also head coach at Iowa State, and he certainly sees what Brown is talking about with respect to the current Carolina staff.

UNC defensive coordinator Gene Chizik has won national titles as an assistant and head coach. (Jenna MIller/THI)

“It looks like everybody is aligned…,” Chizik said. “When staffs are aligned, that means that everybody is trying to do the best thing for the team. It’s not about, ‘I want my position to be great.’ “Yeah, you want yours to be great, but what do I have to do in practice working offense against defense? (Offensive coordinator) Phil (Longo), what do you need, Gene what do you need? What can we give you? Phil, I don’t need to see that today, can you back off on that? Gene, that’s a little bit too much for me today, can you hold off on that?” Working together and for each other is what Chizik is talking about, and says this staff absolutely has it. But there’s more. Brown added offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, who has extensive NFL experience and was the head coach for eight seasons at Louisiana Tech. Charlton Warren also returned to UNC after serving as Indiana’s defensive coordinator last season, and owns an extensive and impressive track record. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo worked with Bicknell for two seasons at Mississippi, so they hit the ground running when Bicknell came on board in March. The communication among coaches is just different now. It comes at a higher level.

UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo says there is a lot of camaraderie on the coaching staff. (Jenna Miller/THI)